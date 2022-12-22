Varun Sood BREAKS Silence On EX GF Divya Agarwal's Engagement With Apurva Padgaonkar: Would Like To...

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's break-up set several tongues wagging. Earlier this year, the former couple announced their split, leaving their fans shocked. The duo always supported each other, and their fans believed that they would get hitched in the future. However, destiny had something else planned for them.

Earlier this month, Divya Agarwal surprised everyone when she announced her engagement with Apurva Padgaonkar. The Bigg Boss OTT winner flaunted her diamond engagement ring as she interacted with the paparazzi and the media during her fun-filled birthday bash.

VARUN SOOD ON HIS CRYPTIC POSTS AFTER DIVYA'S ENGAGEMENT

After Divya Agarwal exchanged rings with her boyfriend Apurva, netizens believed that Varun Sood started sharing cryptic tweets and posts on social media. Several fans asked the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant if he was hinted towards his break-up with Divya Agarwal in the posts.

Varun Sood, while interacting with a leading daily, broke his silence on the rumours and Divya Agarwal's engagenment. He extended his warm wishes to his former girlfriend and said that he would like to congratulate her.

The reality TV star refuted the rumours that suggested that he was taking a dig or hinting at Divya's engagement or their separation. He clarified that the song he posted on social media was crooned by his good friend.

Varun further talked about the 'calm emoji' that he shared, stating it was about his upcoming projects. He made it clear that his tweets and posts were not related to anyone, shutting down the gossip mongers.

"It was not hinted at anyone or any event happening in anyone's life. None of my posts or tweets are related to anyone," Varun Sood told Bombay Times.

WHY DID VARUN SOOD, DIVYA AGARWAL BREAK-UP?

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal dated each other for about four years before calling it quits. The duo's first took place in 2018 following which they did Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace of Space. After Ace of Space ended, Varun and Divya confirmed their relationship.

They supported each other while they participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Bigg Boss OTT. The news of their separation left everyone in shock as they were considered one of the most loved couples in telly land.

On her 30th birthday, Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar, who is an entrepreneur. The likes of Poonam Pandey, Nishant Bhat, Esha Gupta attended her birthday bash in Mumbai. The actress had shared a series of photos where she was seen getting romantic with her beau after getting engaged to him.

On the professional front, Varun Sood made his Bollywood debut with Jugjugg Jeeyo, which released in June 2022. The film starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The family comedya drama emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi films of 2022, crossing the Rs 130 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Talking about Divya Agarwal, she was last seen in Kunal Kemmu-starrer Abhay 3, which beamed on a leading OTT platform. She also starred in a hit music video.

