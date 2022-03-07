Varun Sood’s Father Blames Divya Agarwal For Their Break-Up? Varun Promises To Be ‘Always & Forever’ With Her

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's break-up has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Their fans have been expressing their disappointment over their split, as they used to consider them as an ideal couple. It has to be noted that Divya hasn't revealed the exact reason behind her break-up with Varun Sood.

However, Varun Sood's father Vineet Sood's tweet has left everyone confused, as it looks like he has indirectly blamed Divya Agarwal for their break-up. Let us tell you, Varun shared a photo on Twitter, on which, the text reads, 'Always And Forever'. One of the user asked, "Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath? ?."

To which, Varun replied, "Divya ke saath (With Divya)." Well, his tweet has given hope to DivRun fans. However, Varun Sood's father's reply to his tweet hinted something else.

He tweeted, "Respect Divyas Decision. Both of you loved each other. U still do. It's life. I have no negativity for her. She was and will continue to have my un filtered affection and care. Cherish your times in togetherness and wish her luck and God Speed in life. Mom and I do. Rock on." (sic)

Well, his tweet sparked a big debate on Twitter. One of Divya Agarwal's fans slammed him on Twitter for blaming the actress. A user wrote, "Wowww pura blame D pe ? yeh apko hi nhi hum sabko pata hai ki D jitna pyaar varun se karti hai n utna vo voh khud khudse nhi karta hoga , so stop playing card ? #DivyaAgarwal." (sic)

Talking about Divya and Varun, the duo were in a relationship for four years. They have acted together in the web series Ragini MMS Returns.