Varun Sood Tests Positive For COVID-19; Girlfriend Divya Agarwal Gives His Health Update

Of late, several television celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19. The latest actor, who has tested positive for the virus is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood.

The actor took to social media to inform the same. He shared a couple of notes on his Instagram story. The first note stated that he is not positive, while the second note confirmed that he has been infected with the virus.



His first note read as, "I'm not COVID positive, but I'm isolating myself until I get 2 negative reports! Mask up guys and don't step out unless it's absolutely necessary." His second note read as, "After 1011 days I've been tested positive for COVID-19. If anyone has come in contact with me get yourself tested. I've isolated in my room. Stay safe."

Divya Agarwal shared a note and revealed that she is fine. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "I'm fine guys. Varun is in different house quarantined. Thank you for the concern. Stay safe everybody."

As per ETimes TV, Divya revealed that Varun has quarantined himself at Rannvijay Singha's house. Apparently, Varun was in Delhi for a project and had isolated himself upon returning. As results came positive, he quarantined himself. The actress also gave health update of the actor and revealed that he has mild symptoms but his mood is mental mood is not fine.

She was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "He is absolutely doing fine. There's nothing that makes him feel weak physically. His throat is affected a little bit. He has mild symptoms. His mental mood is not fine. And this is also important to say that a person's mental health gets affected a lot along with physical health. He feels a bit regretful thinking how and why it happened. As a partner, I am trying to calm him down so that he will recover soon. I am trying to cheer him up."

Erica Fernandes & Her Mother Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Advises Everyone NOT To Rely On Self-Test Kit

Sharad Malhotra And Yamini Singh Test Positive For COVID-19

Divya said that the cases are rising and everyone needs to take it seriously. She added that people should not step out unless it's absolutely necessary and everyone should cut down on parties and gatherings and go back to connecting with each other on phones.