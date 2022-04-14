Vidisha Srivastava On Her Uncanny Resemblance To Yami Gautam & BJGPH's Positive Response On Her Entry

Vidisha Srivastava has been in the news ever since she entered &TV's popular sitcom Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The viewers are loving her as Anita Bhabi and some of them even compared her with Saumya Tandon and said that she fits for her role perfectly. Another reason why she is in the news is her striking and uncanny resemblance to talented Bollywood actor Yami Gautam.

Recently, while talking to India-Forum, Vidisha spoke about her being compared to Yami Gautam and also reacted to the positive response for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.



About her uncanny resemblance to Yami, Vidisha was quoted by the entertainment portal, "It is a huge compliment for me to be compared with Yami Gautam. She is a very talented actor and has an impressive body of work. People have often shared several pictures to prove the striking and uncanny resemblance. Initially, I was taken aback, but now I smile when someone points it out to me. It is interesting to be compared as it serves as a motivation, in a way. After all, we both are artists and give our best to our work. I have tremendous love and respect for her work. She is a very beautiful, hard-working, talented, and kind person."

Vidisha also revealed that very few people are aware that she and Yami shared the screen space in one of the South films, and added that it was an absolute delight to work with her. She called Yami a good actress and a very good human being. She remembered the saying that everyone has about six to seven people who look like them across the world, and said that she is glad that she found one and is sure that the same goes to Yami too.

On getting tremendous response on her entry as new Anita Bhabi in BJGPH, the actress said, "I am completely overwhelmed. My phone has not stopped ringing ever since the news got out. There's not a single day when someone messages or calls to share their joy and excitement. People around me have been super excited and looking forward to seeing me as their new Anita Bhabi. The feeling is so beautiful. I have started shooting already, and I am eagerly looking forward to my friends, family, and fans watching me on-screen soon and sharing their feedback."

She said that it is an honour and a big moment for her and words cannot adequately express her feelings and gratitude. Vidisha concluded by saying that it is a role of a lifetime and she is delighted to be given an opportunity.