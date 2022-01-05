Sharad Malhotra And Yamini Singh Test Positive For COVID-19

Sharad Malhotra, who stars on the Star Plus show Vidrohi, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. After the actor’s diagnosis, the shooting location of the Star Plus series was fumigated by the makers.

According to a statement issued by producers of the show, the 38-year-old actor was not filming for the past few days. However, when the team were informed about his diagnosis, the entire cast and crew were tested as a precautionary measure.

Erica Fernandes & Her Mother Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Advises Everyone NOT To Rely On Self-Test Kit

The production house Gaatha Films said in the statement, "The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. "We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

Choti Sarrdaarni’s Anita Raaj Tests Positive For COVID-19 Again; Actress Had Earlier Contracted It In 2021

Meanwhile, Yamini Singh, who plays the character of Sunanda in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, has also been infected. Coincidentally, the actress got tested positive on the same day as her co-star Delnaaz Irani.

Yamini told TOI, “Yes, it’s such a strange coincidence that Delnaaz and I tested positive for coronavirus together. I am in quarantine and resting at home. I live alone in Mumbai and my son works in Bangaluru. He is flying to Mumbai soon. Until then, I am keeping myself positive by listening to good and soulful music. I am also reading an interesting book. Reading is like therapy for me.” The seasoned actress added that her symptoms are mild and that she is missing her co-actors and unit of the show.

It must be noted that a number of television actors such as Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Delnaaz Irani, Drashti Dhami, Anita Raaj, Erica Fernandes among others have tested positive for COVID-19 amid a surge in cases across the state of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the Omicron variant of the virus has been detected across 24 states and UTs and India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new infections, the highest in around 199 days.

(With PTI Inputs)