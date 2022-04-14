    For Quick Alerts
      Vighnaharta Ganesh Fame Anila Kharbanda Gets Engaged To Businessman Pratik Garg; See Pics

      Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga fame Anila Kharbanda recently got engaged to her Chhattisgarh-based businessman beau Pratik Garg. The actress took to her social media accounts to make a special announcement of the engagement with a series of photos. Anila and Pratik, who exchanged the rings on April 10 in Kashmir, had a dreamy ceremony and looked amazing in the pictures.

      She shared the happy news with her fans and followers by making a special post about the new beginning in her life. She even shared a video of her makeover for her engagement and captioned the posts, 'My Dreamy Fairytale’.

      In one of the pictures, we see Anila and Pratik flaunting their rings and celebrating the moment. The actress was seen wearing a ballroom gown while her fiancé complimented her in a three-piece suit. The couple looked resplendent as they were seen lost in each other whilst posing for the camera.

      Sharing the first set of photos from the engagement ceremony, Anila wrote in her caption, “It’s the forces of nature that brought an unbelievable impossible relationship together for life 10.04.2022 It’s like I always belonged with you.” The second post was captioned as follows: “It’s not the journey it’s the destination and we’ve arrived for a lifetime.” As soon as she broke the news, fans and industry colleagues took to the comments section to congratulate the actress. Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Anila Kharbanda (@anila.kharbanda)

      On the professional front, Anila Kharbanda has been a part of many shows like Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Shaadi Ke Siyappe, Naagkanya and Vighnaharta Ganesh among others.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 23:10 [IST]
      X