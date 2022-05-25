Vijayendra Kumeria Opens Up About Leaving Civil Aviation Job For Acting; Reveals His Mother’s Reaction

Vijayendra Kumeria is one of the most popular actors in the Indian TV industry right now. The actor has featured in many popular TV shows and become a household name. He is currently seen playing the role of Armaan Oberoi in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye opposite Vidhi Pandya. Well, Vijayendra is now a star on TV, but many people don't know that he left his secure job to pursue his career in acting. Moreover, his mother was also quite apprehensive about her son's acting career.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Vijayendra Kumeria said that his family was quite supportive, however, his mother was a little worried about him. She would often question about his preference for acting over his secure job. For the unversed, Vijayendra quit his civil aviation job to pursue his dream of acting. Coming back to his mother's reaction, his relatives and friends would also influence his mother and tell her that he is making a mistake by switching careers.

He said that his father was quite supportive in this process. While talking about his father's support, Vijayendra Kumeria said, "He still tells me that I should always follow my heart and do what I like doing, only then I will enjoy my life and be happy. I had given myself two years to try my luck and skills in the industry. Maine pehle se socha tha 2 saal try karunga agar nahi hoga, then I will go back to my profession or some other job. I would have not wasted my life struggling that I was quite sure about."

Vijayendra further stated that he is a very optimistic person. He plans all the finances very carefully so that he doesn't have to worry if he is out of work. He said, "In life, I believe you should always plan things, especially your finances. I would in fact tell my fans and common people also that when you are earning well, enjoy your life, but also save a surplus for rainy days. That's how I've always liked to live my life. Main humesha se ek do saal plan karke chalne waala aadmi hoon..."

Talking about Vijayendra Kumeria, the actor has featured in shows such as Chotti Bahu 2, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tumhari Pakhi, Naagin 4, Udaan, Swaragini, Naagin 5, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and so on.