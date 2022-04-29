Vikram Singh Chauhan Is All Set To Become Father Soon, Actor Considers It As God's Blessing

Vikram Singh Chauhan, who was seen in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, surprised his fans by tying the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Sneha Shukla. The actor will complete one year of marriage on April 27, 2022 and is all set to become a father soon. The actor said that he is excited and considers it as God's blessing.

Vikram was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am very excited. I did not plan it this way, but we consider it God's blessing. This is our honeymoon baby and both Sneha and I look forward to becoming parents."



The actor said that he is a private person and prefers to keep a low profile when it comes to family matters which is why he kept the news secret. He added that this is the reason that he and Sneha connects well. He further said that he is very happy when he is around her, which helps him open up and share his views and perspectives on life.

He revealed that he met Sneha when he used to work in a corporate firm and they became friends. After years of dating and knowing each other, they got married last year.

When asked how his life has been after marriage, he said that it hasn't changed much except that Sneha is pregnant and his respect for women has gone many levels higher.

Vikram concluded by saying, "She suffered from COVID-19 during the pregnancy and we had to be extremely cautious. I could only be around her as a support system, but she endured it all with a lot of patience and no tears. It is not easy for a pregnant woman when she falls sick because the doctor advises against medicines since it also affects the child. But now we are out of it and are looking forward to the baby arrival."