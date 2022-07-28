Vindu Dara Singh Remembers Sidharth Shukla; Says ‘He Was Just Amazing’

Bigg Boss 3 winner and actor Vindu Dara Singh recently remembered his late actor-friend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. In a chat show with Shardul Pandit, the actor said that he doesn't feel like watching Bigg Boss ever since Sidharth left the world. He further added nobody could defeat him.

Vindu Dara Singh said, "He was just amazing. He was like a machine. He spoke exactly what would take place. I could never recall things but he would remember everything. In my season, I fought with Bakhtiyaar, and then someone made bad tea and I would nominate that person. I was like this, but Sidharth would not forget anything."

While recalling some fond memories with Sidharth Shukla, Vindu said that he didn't know the Bigg Boss 13 winner before the show. He added that Sidharth's sister wanted to meet him. He said, "We sat down, bonded very well. For 3-4 hours we ate. Just like me, he also loved to eat."

While praising his family, Vindu said, "His family is so great, it's unreal. His mother, she wants to thank each and every person in the world for giving all the love to that family. They remember his father who passed away many years back. Fans are amazing, sidhearts are amazing and Sidharth Shukla will live on."

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, 2021 due to a heart attack. His sudden demise left everyone in deep shock. His funeral was attended by many celebs from the TV industry. He was last seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful 3 opposite Sonia Rathee.