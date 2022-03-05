Vindu Dara Singh Talks About Asim Riaz & Shehnaaz Gill; Says They Are Doing Good

Asim Riaz and Vindu Dara Singh will be coming together for the first time on stage at a body-building competition that will be aired digitally on a sports channel. Just before the event, Vindu spoke about meeting Asim for the first time. He also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill.

Talking about Asim and Shehnaaz, he said that he has never met them, but it will be pleasure to meet them. He also added that both the actors are doing good.

Vindu was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I have never met Asim Riaz or Shehnaaz Gill but it will be a pleasure to meet them. Bigg Boss was a different thing. That time I was supporting Sidharth Shukla and I was pulling him (Asim) down. But I have always prayed that Asim has a fantastic career. He is very bright. I will meet him."

He also added that whatever happened in Bigg Boss is different. He said, "I have seen Asim making videos. He is a handsome boy and is doing good. God bless him. I am happy for him. God bless everyone who does Bigg Boss. I have never met Shehnaaz but she is also doing good. You can't meet everybody, but whenever a chance meeting happens, it is good. Whatever happened in Bigg Boss, that's a different thing."

Naagin 6: Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah, Surbhi & Other Actresses Who Rejected Tejasswi Prakash's Role Pratha

Sidharth Shukla's Fans Get Emotional As His Twitter & Instagram Accounts Get Memorialised

Talking about the event, he said that it is connected to body-building, sports and health, and he is glad to be a part of it. He said that they have been doing wonderful since past three years and this is their fourth edition.