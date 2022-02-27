Vineet Raina Opens Up About Quitting Choti Sarrdaarni: My Role Did Not Shape Up The Way It Should Have

Vineet Raina, who played the role of Param Singh Gill on Choti Sarrdaarni has decided to quit the Colors TV show. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor has revealed that creativity issues are the main reason for his decision.



Vineet said, "When I replaced Shehzada Dhami in December 2021, I felt that there was good scope in playing Param. At that time, I was looking forward to being a part of such an interesting and long-running show. Also, Param is the central character of the show. But, after a month of shooting, I realised that the character did not shape up the way it should have.”

He went on to add that he felt it was better to amicably quit the show and grab something more interesting. He admitted that he was a part of a very good team and the production house also understood his point of view. As a result, they also gave him a good farewell and they cut a cake together.

Vineet, who is currently shooting for a web project, says that he wants to dabble in different mediums. He shared that he always wanted to do strong roles whether they are negative, supporting or leading. The actor then revealed that he got an offer for a web show and it sounded interesting so he decided to bid adieu to Choti Sarrdaarni.

Vineet, who has also been vocal about the plight of daily wage workers, said that he feels they should not suffer because of the pandemic. He further shared, "During the pandemic, everyone has gone through tough times. But, I felt strongly for daily wage workers, who suffered the most. That's why I used to voice my thoughts and felt strongly that something should be done to support them."

Meanwhile, the makers have now roped in Hitanshu Jinsi to play the role of Param Singh Gill. For the uninitiated, the role was first played by Shehzada Dhami and he quit the show in December last year over creative differences.