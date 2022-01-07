Vipul Roy & His Fiancée Melis Atici Get Hitched In A Hush-Hush Ceremony
Vipul Roy and his fiancée Melis Atici were all set to get hitched on February 13 this year, but the couple has apparently preponed their wedding. As per TOI report, the duo got married on December 27 in a hush-hush ceremony.
The
report
also
suggested
that
the
wedding
was
held
at
Iskcon
Temple,
Juhu,
and
it
was
attended
by
the
couple's
families
and
Vipul's
industry
friends.
Vahbiz
Dorabjee,
Divyanka
Tripathi
and
Vivek
Dahiya,
Ravi
Dubey,
Kiku
Sharda,
Rohit
Verma
and
Rajiv
Adatia
were
a
few
celebrities
who
attended
Vipul
and
Melis'
wedding.
An eye-witness revealed to the leading daily that the guests were advised to keep their phones away and not post any pictures of the couple. Vipul and Melis had planned destination wedding, but due to the pandemic situation, it might not happen!
The eyewitness said, "It was an intimate gathering with families and close friends in attendance. The guests were advised to keep their phones away and not post any pictures of Vipul and Melis. It has been a fiercely-guarded secret. Vipul and Melis had planned a destination wedding and were in the process of finalising everything. Given the scenario at the moment, we doubt that will happen."
Vipul and Melis have been in a relationship for the past five years. The couple got engaged in August 2019 in a small ceremony in Istanbul and were all set to get married in the month of August last year, but had to postpone his plans due to the pandemic situation. Melis went to meet her family in San Francisco in February 2020 and she was back recently.