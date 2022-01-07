Vipul Roy & His Fiancée Melis Atici Get Hitched In A Hush-Hush Ceremony

Vipul Roy and his fiancée Melis Atici were all set to get hitched on February 13 this year, but the couple has apparently preponed their wedding. As per TOI report, the duo got married on December 27 in a hush-hush ceremony.

The report also suggested that the wedding was held at Iskcon Temple, Juhu, and it was attended by the couple's families and Vipul's industry friends. Vahbiz Dorabjee, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, Ravi Dubey, Kiku Sharda, Rohit Verma and Rajiv Adatia were a few celebrities who attended Vipul and Melis' wedding.



An eye-witness revealed to the leading daily that the guests were advised to keep their phones away and not post any pictures of the couple. Vipul and Melis had planned destination wedding, but due to the pandemic situation, it might not happen!

The eyewitness said, "It was an intimate gathering with families and close friends in attendance. The guests were advised to keep their phones away and not post any pictures of Vipul and Melis. It has been a fiercely-guarded secret. Vipul and Melis had planned a destination wedding and were in the process of finalising everything. Given the scenario at the moment, we doubt that will happen."

Vipul and Melis have been in a relationship for the past five years. The couple got engaged in August 2019 in a small ceremony in Istanbul and were all set to get married in the month of August last year, but had to postpone his plans due to the pandemic situation. Melis went to meet her family in San Francisco in February 2020 and she was back recently.