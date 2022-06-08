Vishal Aditya Singh Feels TV Content Has To Grow Or Good Actors Will Move On; Reveals Why He Took Up Parshuram

Vishal Aditya Singh, who was seen in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, is all set to return to TV the mythological show Parshuram. Recently, the actor revealed what kept him away from doing fictional shows for three years and what made him take up mythological show now. The actor also spoke about content in television and said that it has to grow else good actors will move to other platforms.

Talking about why he stayed away from fictional shows, Vishal told the Times Of India, "After Kulffi Kumar Bajewala, I did Nach Baliye and then took up Bigg Boss 13. During the pandemic, I did get a few offers, but they were not exciting. After a few months, I got an opportunity to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and through the show I realised that everything in life was not about winning or losing."

About what made him take up Parshuram, the actor said, "For years, people were making shows around Lord Krishna, Lord Shiva, Ganeshji, Hanumanji or Mataji. Makers don't think about other mytho characters. After Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, there were so many shows on Shiv and the same happened with Krishna and Hanuman. That's why I chose to essay Parshuram because there are not many books written on him. I have worked hard in the past few months researching about him. Also, a mytho show has to be a finite show, it can't run for four-five years. It will follow the finite format."Talking about content on TV, Vishal said that the stories of TV shows don't reflect what's happening in society and he doesn't connect with such stories. He added that people can't be doing repetitive stuff and audiences, too, have to improve their tastes. He further mentioned that the content on TV has to get better or good actors will move to other platforms.

Meanwhile, Vishal got many offers for music videos, but he said that he rejected them all because he didn't want to be part of songs that he can't sing or hum or recall after a few months. He added that he is not sure how so many singles have registered numbers on the internet because he can't recall any of them.