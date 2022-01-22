Vishal Is Disappointed That He Couldn't Re-Enter Bigg Boss 15; Reveals How His COVID-19 Tests Confused Him

Vishal Kotian, who was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 15 house, was all set to re-enter. However COVID-19 played the spoilsport. The actor was tested positive just before his re-entry.

He said that he was disappointed as he couldn't re-enter Bigg Boss 15 house. He also revealed how he got confused with COVID-19 tests and its results confused him.

Vishal was quoted by TOI as saying, "I was all dressed up, with my hair and makeup done too, when my reports came. I was shocked because the makers of the show had quarantined me for almost five days before that. A day later, I did another test which came negative, and I was excited again. But after three days, when they needed me to test again to be sure, it showed positive! It was too confusing, and we didn't want to put others at risk, so I didn't go in."

He further added, "I am really disappointed with my destiny! I could've given this show so much more, and I was getting that opportunity once more. I am thankful to the makers who wanted me on the show again, but it was not meant to be."

He revealed that since he didn't want to put his father at risk so he quarantined at his other house. Now, he had tested negative and is back to work. He added that he is working on a Marathi film and is also in talks to host a show. He said that he has been part of the TV industry for around 20 years, and wants to do different things.

When asked whom he planned if Vishal entered the house, he said that he had always played for himself. He added that he was going to go in as a contestant, so his main focus would have been to entertain viewers and play for himself.

Apart from that, he said that his relationship with the housemates is still the same and he gets along well with all of them. He said that only Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who targeted him, and Abhijeet Bichukale, who has spoken unnecessary things on the show, would have been two people whom he would've dealt with differently. He concluded by saying that Tejasswi Prakash was his priority on the show even earlier and Shamita Shetty is his sister.