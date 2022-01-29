Vishal Kotian On Siddharth's Family Statement: If They Have A Concern, They Should Approach Me

Recently, Sidharth Shukla's family issued a statement asking people to to refrain from using the late actor's work without his family's consent. After the statement was released, many people speculated that it is about a music video of Sidharth and Vishal. Apparently, the song was shot last year and is all set to release in February.

Vishal Kotian has now reacted to the same and was quoted by HT as saying, "It's funny that I'm even responding to it. People are just contemplating that it was for Vishal. But I'm not a producer. Releasing a song is a producer's call and not an actor's. Sidharth was a close friend and if his family wanted they could have come up to me personally and addressed it, but I haven't heard from them."



He feels that it is a general statement and not directed towards any project. However, in the statement, it is vividly mentioned how the late actor was not happy with the work and he left it mid-way. While Vishal remains unaware whether Shukla left the project mid-way, he clarified that there are videos where Sidharth has said that he is very excited and happy about the song. So he wonders whom to believe- the man himself or a statement?

Vishal said that Sidharth has got his remuneration and everything is on paper, and it's not just Sidharth's work, it's his project as well. Also, he said that it has the spot boy, director, the crew and asked if the producer wants his money, then what is wrong with it?

The actor doesn't have any plan to reach out Sidharth's family and concluded by saying, "It's not my project, so I leave it to the music producers to reach out to them. If they have a concern, they should approach me. And I will address their concerns with open arms. If they had problems, they could have reached out personally (instead of putting out a statement), asking to see the footage. Everything would have been sorted amicably."