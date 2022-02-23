Vishal Kotian Talks About Girlfriend Payal Shetty; Reveals His Wedding Plans

Vishal Kotian, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, is in a relationship with actress Payal Shetty. Earlier, the actor had revealed that they were supposed to get engaged in 2020, but due to pandemic it didn't happen. He had also said that he will get engaged to her this year. Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Vishal spoke about his ladylove and revealed his wedding plans.

The actor said that he realised her importance in life when he was away from her and was in the Bigg Boss 15 house.

He said that in BB 15 he had said that the duo was facing a lot of differences before he entered the show. The actor added that because of the rise in the number of COVID cases they were not getting a chance to meet each other and it created a distance between them.

Vishal said that after going inside the BB 15 house and staying there, he realised that he needs to get back to life and understand people. He added that when you are inside the house you start valuing your loved ones even more and start realising how special they are.

Vishal said that when he as away in BB 15, she managed a lot of things in his absence- from taking care of his house, his father to everything. He added that he realised her importance in life and they are together now.

The actor said, "She is currently doing a very big film which is also nominated at a few awards functions. Her career at present is going great and I am also doing well in my career. We both are currently in a very good space and phase so let's see what the future holds for us."

Vishal Kotian On Siddharth's Family Statement: If They Have A Concern, They Should Approach Me

Vishal Is Disappointed That He Couldn't Re-Enter Bigg Boss 15; Reveals How His COVID-19 Tests Confused Him

When asked about their wedding plans, he said, "No, we don't want to rush, there is a little time for the wedding to happen. She is doing great in films and she is a very career oriented woman. She wants to enjoy the phase and do a couple of more films. She doesn't want to be known as Vishal Kotian's wife or as my partner. She wants me to be known as her partner and I have no qualms about it."