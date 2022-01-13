Vishal Kotian Was Preparing For Something Big When Virus Hit Him; Actor Reveals He'll Get Engaged This Year

Recently, Bigg Boss 15's ex-contestant Vishal Kotian tested positive for COVID-19, although he had no symptoms. The actor had to get himself tested as a mandatory test bummed him, he said that else he wouldn't have even known that he had COVID-19. Vishal revealed to HT that the actor was preparing for something big when the virus hit him and his plan was ruined.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "I was preparing for something big. You never know that big can still happen. But it's better that I'm caged in my own house right now. I'm mentally very strong. I'm taking it positively. At least I got COVID once I'm vaccinated, not when the second wave had hit us and we didn't have enough hospital beds. So I'm in a better state. At least with the vaccine, there is no fear of death. It's just a phase. This too shall pass."



Vishal also spoke about his personal life and revealed that he wishes to take the plunge with his girlfriend and actress Payal Shetty. The couple was supposed to get engaged in 2020. The actor said, "This year, I'll be engaged if the third wave doesn't strike us again."

The actor believes in keeping his personal life is very private. He said that people should know him for his work and then personal life will follow, otherwise, he feels that work takes a backseat. He gave an example of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and said, "If Deepika would have married Ranveer before he became what he is today, he would always be known as Deepika's husband."

Tejasswi Prakash Considered For Naagin 6; Makers Waiting For Bigg Boss 15 To Wrap Up!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara Realises Her Love For Abhimanyu; Duo To Get Married!

Vishal doesn't believe in public display of his affection. Although they never denied their relationship, the actor said that they never go out and talk about it.