Vishal Singh, Mohammad Nazim: Men Devoleena Bhattacharjee Was Linked To Before She Married Shahnawaz Sheikh

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been hogging all the limelight ever since she officially confirmed her wedding. After staying tight-lipped about her love life, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress finally introduced her husband Shahnawaz Sheikh by penning a sweet post on social media. Before tying the knot, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was linked to several male celebs including Vishal Singh and Mohammad Nazim.

While the actress always remained guarded about her personal life, gossip mills suggested that she was dating her former co-stars. Despite the conjecture, Devoleena continued to focus on her work and never let the rumours affect her professional life.

VISHAL SINGH

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Vishal Singh, who worked together in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, were rumoured to be dating each other. However, the duo never confirmed the speculations about their relationship. They always maintained that they are close friends, slamming the trolls who attacked them on social media.

Earlier this month, rumours about them surfaced on the internet after Devoleena shared a mushy video where Vishal was seen carrying her in arms.

MOHAMMAD NAZIM

TV buffs loved Nazim and Devoleena's sizzling chemistry in Saathiya. While their fans adored them, they also wanted the duo to marry each other in real life. Bizarre but true. This led to speculations and created baseless rumours about them.

Devoleena, who was miffed with the rumours, shared a post to clarify that she was not dating any of her co-stars.

GUDDU JHA

Devoleena's name was linked with the Executive Producer of Saathiya- Guddu Jha. The rumours surfaced in the media after pictures of Guddu lifting Devoleena in her arms were leaked from the sets of the show.

Devoleena later clarified that she was unwell and couldn't walk to the sets and hence, Guddu lifted her in arms. She called the rumours baselss, slamming the gossip mongers. While Guddu emerged as Devoleena's knight in shining armour, the negative publicity forced the makers to ban media on the sets for sometime.

As Devoleena Bhattacharjee started her new ininnings with Shahnawaz, we extend our heartiest congratulations and send her love and luck.