Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Kapil Sharma Refused To Promote The Kashmir Files On TKSS; Netizens React

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and his show The Kapil Sharma Show has started trending on Twitter once again, however for the wrong reason. Recently, director Vivek Agnihotri revealed that Kapil Sharma refused to promote his film The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. For the unversed, The Kashmir Files is releasing on March 11, 2022. The film talks about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus in the 1990s due to the Kashmir insurgency.

A fan asked Vivek Agnihotri to promote his film on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the director's reply to the tweet left everyone in shock. Vivek tweeted, "I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producer's choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक..."

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

While revealing the fact about the show, Vivek Agnihotri said that the makers refused to call them on their show because they don't have big commercial star. He tweeted, "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have big commercial star. #FACT."

They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star. #FACT https://t.co/sQvOd3olSW — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

After Vivek Agnihotri's tweet, Twitterati got angry as they started demanding others to boycott the show by trending a hashtag #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. See tweets-

Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files To Arrive In Cinema Halls On March 11, 2022

Director Vivek Agnihotri Mourns The Death Of His Friend Dr Deepa Sharma Due To A Landslide

Sonirohit09 "Today I realised that #KapilSharmaShow is also a anti-national show.. I request to everyone please don't see this show and retweet this🙏🙏#boycottkapilsharma #BoycottKapilSharmaShow." Tofanibarkas "KapilSharmaK9 i will activily tell people not to watch your show. You called Anupamsir many times 4 other movies & promoted people like imran hasmi! double standards #BoycottBollywood #BoycottKapilSharmaShow #KashmirFiles rishibagree TajinderBagga vivekagnihotri." purnimakoul "Purnimakaul #India4Kashmir🇮🇳purnimakoul·21mReplying to RiaRevealed KapilSharmaK9 and vivekagnihotri#KapilSharmaShow is known for spreading foul language.once #TheKashmirFiles gets super hit then tweet on the same. Rest,v dont want TKF go to kapil sharma show because he doesnt deserve vivekagnihotri AnupamPKher mithunda_off We the people of India #BoycottKapilSharmaShow." sheel47 "#KapilSharmaShow hey KapilSharmaK9 I have never enjoyed your show, and now I will make sure not only me, people around me also boycott your show! #BoycottKapilSharmaShow."

Talking about The Kashmir Files, the film stars Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belawadi, Puneet Issar and others in key roles.

(Social media posts are unedited)