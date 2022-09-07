Vivian Dsena Confirms Sirf Tum Is Going Off-Air; Actor Says Ranveer Will Always Be Special To Him

Sirf Tum was launched in November last year. The show starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles, recently shifted to OTT. Now, the show is all set to go off-air. The show will wrap up in a week's time and the last episode will be streamed on September 16.

Vivian confirmed the same and said that his character Ranveer will always be special to him.

Confirming the same, Vivian was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Yes, the show is winding up on September 16. Everything in life must come to an end and according to my own life experiences, some endings are for the better. Over the years, I have understood that not everything happens the way we want or expect. Life is a roller-coaster ride, full of adventures and experiences and the best of experiences are the ones that teach you good lessons for the future."Vivian said that the character Ranveer is special for him. He said that he started manifesting this character and preparing for it more than a year before the inception of the show. The actor also spoke about the similarities of his real and reel character and said that he and Ranveer are often misunderstood for their actions.

He concluded by saying, "Everything aside, Ranveer will always be special to me. I have put my heart into it. The character is multi-shaded with some left undiscovered. People may not know but I started manifesting this character and preparing for it more than a year before the inception of the show. The makers got inspired by me while envisaging this character and also, the fact that both Ranveer and I are often misunderstood for our actions. But if you look deeper, you will see our reasons and targets are right at the end."