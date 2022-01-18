Vivian Dsena Opens Up About His Commitment To Audience; Says ‘My Fans Know Me Through TV, Not Social Media'

Vivian Dsena, who is currently seen in Sirf Tum, has opened up about his social media presence in an interview with ETimes TV. The actor confessed that he is less active online as he likes to concentrate on doing one thing at a time and giving it his hundred per cent.

He said, “I can't concentrate on making any kind of videos or reels. My audience knows me through TV not social media, what I post on social media is me sharing my love with them. I love my audience and I am grateful for their support. What makes me happy is peace, spending time with my family and friends, staying away from social gatherings and being in my own space.” The actor, who is known for his shows Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, then shared his viewpoint on the misinformation that is being circulated on social media.

Vivian said, “Any kind of panic in people, misleading people by sharing wrong information on any platform should be 200% avoided. We are already going through a tough time. People have gone through a lot of losses, many have lost lives, some have lost their loved ones, some have lost jobs, some have lost money… so this is the time for people to recover. Creating panic in such times means you are making it worse. I would totally suggest sharing only authentic news and information.”

The actor, who has been taking precautions and following norms due to COVID-19, said that staying cooped up at his home is not tough for him at all. However, he did add that he is happy to be back on the set.