Vivian Dsena Opens Up About His Love Life; Says He's In Love With Nouran Aly & Is Planning To Settle Down Soon

Vivian Dsena and Vahbbiz Dorabjee, who were married for almost 8 years, got officially separated in 2021. Their divorce left everyone in shock. The actor had been hitting the headlines because of his love life. Finally, Vivian has opened up about his love life and confessed that he is in love with a lady called Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt.

In an interview with Bombay Times, the Sirf Tum actor revealed how they met and about their future plans. He also revealed that they are planning to settle down very soon.



Vivian was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, I am in love with Nouran and we are planning to settle down very soon. We first interacted around four-and-a-half years ago, when she contacted me for an interview. I made her wait for around three months before giving my nod to it. Later, my management team called her for work in Mumbai and I met her here. We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her."

The actor was all praise for his ladylove and revealed that she has a lot of patience and perseverance, which is much needed with him. He said that it was her honesty that attracted him the most, which is an extremely rare quality in today's time. He feels fortunate to have Nouran in his life and said that he was looking for a girl like her to settle down with. He joked that she might also like a thing or two about him, which is why she is ready to make the mistake of spending her life with him.

On the other hand, Nouran revealed that she has strong connection with India and said that she has been in love with India since childhood. She added that people in Egypt idolise Indian celebrities.

Nouran said that she lived most of her life in Bahrain, so she knows many Indians and have also been exposed to Indian culture. She added that it was her love for the country and its actors that made her pursue an interview with him.

Regarding her first impression and how she fell in love with him, Nouran said that Vivian was supposed to visit Egypt for an event and that's when she asked him for an interview. She added that her first impression of him was, "What does he think of himself?" When she told him that she can't deal with someone like him, Vivian told her, "I believe this person you described is not me. Please get to know me first." Nouran joked that getting to know him was a trap as she fell in love with him.

Vivian revealed that she was his pillar of support when he was going through a rough patch in his personal life. He revealed that Nouran didn't let him take any impulsive decisions and was the reason for his emotional stability. He added that she is the calming factor in his life and she understands even his silence.

He added that he is not a social person and doesn't have many friends, so even if he gets married, chances are bleak that anyone would know about it. He added that Nouran too doesn't want to be in the limelight by virtue of being married to him and wants to lead a normal life as a homemaker.

On the other hand, Nouran said that Vivian proposed her and met her family and their first request was that she should not be hassled by his celebrity status. She confirmed that she wants to be a homemaker and not an actor's wife.

Vivian concluded by saying, "Her family is into law and has no connection with showbiz. They have requested me to guard her privacy. They want us to live like a normal couple and so does Nouran. In fact, it was her decision to quit her job. I don't want her to be subjected to speculations and nasty rumours. She has even requested me not to take her along to events. So, if you see me alone at an award function, please don't spin tales of trouble in my paradise (laughs!). It is just that she doesn't like being there."