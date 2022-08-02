Vivian Dsena Rubbishes Rumours Of Quitting Sirf Tum; Reveals Reason For His Absence In The Show

Vivian Dsena has been playing the role of Ranveer in Colors' Sirf Tum, the show that also stars Eisha Singh in the lead role. The actor has been a part of the show since past nine months. However, the actor has not been seen in the show for a while now and has also not shot for the show. Also, a month ago, Raghav Tiwari was introduced in the show. These led to the speculations if the actor has quit the show.

When Vivian was asked if he had quit the show, he rubbished the rumours and revealed why he is not seen in the show.

The actor was quoted by BT as saying, "I am very much a part of Sirf Tum. I am not quitting the show. It was decided between me and the makers that my entry would happen post the leap, which is why my character is not seen currently and we haven't started shooting for the post-leap episodes yet. We are constantly having discussions about my new look for Ranveer's character progression post leap."

The actor said that he is not responsible for anyone assuming things about his professional decision. He added that he doesn't feel obligated to inform anyone working with him about his commitment with the makers of the show.

Vivian concluded by saying, "Misinformation leads to rumours. I am not responsible for anyone assuming things about my professional decisions. And I don't feel obligated to inform anyone working with me be it my co-actors or crew, about my commitment with the makers of the show."

Meanwhile, Shalini Kapoor, who played Vivian's on-screen mother, has put in her papers, saying that she had barely anything to do, given that most of her scenes were with Vivian.

There are also reports that the show might go off-air in a few weeks, and might be moved to OTT platform.