VJ Cyrus Sahukar Ties The Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend Vaishali Malahara; See Pics

VJ, host, and actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara in Alibaug. The couple’s wedding took place in the presence of family members and close friends like Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others.

In the wedding pictures, Cyrus was seen wearing a white sherwani with a pink turban while bride Vaishali chose a deep red coloured lehenga paired with heavy traditional jewellery. The couple looked oh-so-dreamy in the photos and were given a hilarious hashtag with the union of their names, #Virus by their near and dear ones.

Several pictures and videos from the couple’s wedding have made their way onto the internet. Actor Samir Kochhar, who is a good friend of Cyrus took to his social media account to share pictures from the wedding and a few other festivities. He wrote, “Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!! Loads of love.” Check out the post below:

Maria Goretti, who was also MTV VJ with Cyrus earlier, also attended the wedding of and shared a beautiful video from the ceremony with a heartfelt note on her social media handle. She wrote, “My dearest Sahu and Vaishali .. Yup , home is never a place .. It’s always a person .. And I’m so happy that the two of you are finally home .. Big big Congratulations my dearest @polvina_malhara @cyrus_sahukar Stay blessed.” Take a look!

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Miss Malini back in 2016, Cyrus revealed that he met Vaishali in Mumbai. He had shared, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non-vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also added, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon.” However now, after seeing each other for over six years, the lovebirds decided to commence their new journey as husband and wife.