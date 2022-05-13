WATCH: Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Groove To Samjhawan On The Khatra Khatra Show

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will appear as special guests in the upcoming episode of The Khatra Khatra Show. The makers have now shared a video of the couple dancing together to 'Samjhawan.’

In the aforementioned promo shared on Voot’s social media handles, Karan and Tejasswi are seen dancing together to Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's romantic song from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In the end, Karan also gives a peck on Tejasswi's cheek whilst the show's hosts Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and others also join the couple on the stage.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra started dating after they met on Bigg Boss 15 and the actors have often been spotted together on outings. As soon as the new promo dropped, fans were quick to shower love on the couple.

One fan wrote, “Tejasswi and Karan forever,” while another one commented, “They look so cute together.” Many fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section while one said, “Excited for my cuties," and another one wrote, “Couple goals." Take a look!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi opened up about her bond with Karan and their marriage plans by stating, “We are focusing on our work. We have not had the chance to talk (about the wedding). And these things cannot be discussed on the phone. We need to find the time and then we can figure something out if we have to figure it out. This guy (Karan) has told (everyone) that in March we are doing (the wedding). (Since then) March has become a big thing.

The actress went on to add, “People are saying March khatam hogaya, when are you two getting married. And he meant it, he wanted to marry in March. But we didn’t know it would be this crazy. Iska bas chale toh ye toh kar hi lega. But he hasn’t popped the question. So, I keep taunting him.”