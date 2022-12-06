‘Mera Gussa Bohot Kharab Hai’ When Divya Agarwal Entered Bigg Boss 11 To Part Ways With Ex-Beau Priyank Sharma

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday recently with her friends. However, the occasion became more special for her as she got engaged to businessman beau Apurva Padgaonkar during the celebration.

Several pictures and videos of the couple getting engaged are currently doing the rounds on social media. Reportedly, Divya and Apurva have been dating each other for the past few months and have finally made it official now.

Before her birthday, not many people were aware of their relationship. However, Divya has always been known to never hide her love affairs. She first rose to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla 10 where she met Priyank Sharma and both of them came closer.

Even after the show, the duo was together for some time. However, things changed after Priyank's participation in Bigg Boss 11. The controversial reality show also had known names like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, and Vikas Gupta as contestants.

During his stint in the show, Priyank's closeness with co-contestant Benafsha Soonawalla grabbed many eyeballs. Back then, it irked Divya as well. During the family task, she entered as Priyank's family member. However, she shocked everyone by announcing that she was parting ways with him. After her revelation, Priyank was seen crying.

During the task, she talked to Priyank and said, "6 mahine pehle bhi bolti thi, aaj bhi bolti hun, aage bhi bolungi genuine tha, hai, rahega. Mai nahin janna chahti tumhari side se mere liye kya hai, kya nahin hai, mujhe janna hi nahi hai. Maine decision le liya hai, I've parted my ways with you. Bohot gusse mei bhi thi mai beech mei, kya karu, tumhei pata hai na mera gussa bekaar hai? Tumhara ghar mei koi aur dost nahi hai Vikas ke alawa. Jaha tak tum sochna khatam karte ho wo usse aage ki soch chuka hai. Suno uski. Aai toh mai tumhei daantne thi bohot buri tarah, tumhei dekh ke pighal gayi mai. Achcha tha yaar sab kuch, buddhi bhrasht hui padi hai tumhari."

Watch the clip here:

Once she left the house, Priyank revealed that they had already broken up before his entry in Bigg Boss 11 which further made things uglier between them.

However, now both of them have moved on in their lives and are cordial with each other. While Priyank is still single, Divya is in a happy space with beau Apurva.

On the career front, Divya has now decided to stay away from reality shows and was last seen playing a pivotal role in Kunal Kemmu's Zee5 series Abhay 3.