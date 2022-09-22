When Raju Srivastava's Daughter Antara Saved Her Mother's Life & Was Honoured With A National Bravery Award

Ace-comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) died at the age of 58 on Wednesday (September 21). The actor-comedian is survived by his wife Shikha Srivastava, son Aayushmaan Srivastava, who is a Sitar player, and daughter Antara Srivastava, who is reportedly a film producer and director. Let us also tell you that their daughter Antara saved her mother's life and was honoured with a National Bravery Award in 2006.

Yes, you read it right! At the age of 12, Antara reportedly saved not only her mother's life by protecting her from thieves, but also stopped the robbers from entering the house. As per reports, Antara, who was with her mother when armed thieves broke into their house, managed to sneak into the bedroom, call her father and the police to report the incident.

As per Zee News, Antara had reportedly asked the watchman from the bedroom window to bring the police immediately. The police reached the spot and caught the thieves, whereby she helped save both her mother and their house from the robbers.

In 2006, Antara was honoured with the National Bravery Award at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi. In 2019, she had shared photos of herself receiving the bravery award from then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

She captioned the picture as, "The prestigious moment of receiving the #NationalBraveryAward from then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Also met then Vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Then Defence Minister A.K. Antony. In pictures: Sharing my robbery incident with them. #Proud #Moment #Throwback #Economist #PrimeMinister."

EXCLUSIVE! Arshi Khan, Shubhangi Atre & Kajal Pisal Mourn Demise Of Raju Srivastava

EXCLUSIVE! Raju Srivastava Demise: Devoleena & Kunal Jaisingh Say He Will Always Stay Alive Through His Work

Meanwhile, Raju's funeral was held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi. Raju's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals around 11 am. Recently, Antara took to her Instagram account and thanked her father's dearest friends and family members who offered condolences on social media.