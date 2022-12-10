Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla Became The First Asian Ever To Win World's Best Model 17 Years Ago

Famous TV actor Sidharth Shukla's fans were left with a broken heart with his sudden demise due to a heart attack. The actor had a humongous following on social media and had become a sensation after he was crowned the winner of Bigg Boss. But what many don't know is that Sidharth was awarded the Best Model Of The World when he was only 23 years old.

Recently fans of Sidharth, who call themselves 'SidHearts' started trending "17 Years Of Sid Winning the WBM Title" as a fond way of remembering his achievements. Before he entered the world of acting, Sidharth had carved a niche for himself in the world of modelling and had tasted success in it. On December 9, 2005, he was crowned with the World's Best Model award in Turkey.

Sidharth won the award for his answer to Juhi Chawla's question of what, according to him, is beauty. To this, the actor replies that beauty lies in one's inner self and goes beyond physical attributes. This was the first time an Asian had ever won this award.

A fan had tweeted in 2020 saying, "When u won this best model of the world title we haven't congratulated you for that we will conggratulating and celebrating till we are here for you that is FOREVER AND EVERY YEAR CONGRATULATIONS FOR #15YrsOfSidsWorldBestModel @sidharth_shukla" Take a look:

For those living under a rock, Sidharth Shukla was a popular television actor who died on September 2 last year due to a heart attack when he was just 40 years old. He started his acting career by appearing in a lot of commercials and achieved limelight through Ila Arun's music video for Reshma Ka Rumaal

Sidharth Shukla kickstarted his acting career in 2008 with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na and went on to win the 13th season of Bigg Boss. He was also a part of Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth's death was mourned by all, and fans expressed their grief with heart touching posts on social media.