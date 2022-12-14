When Gopi Bahu Aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Got Brutally Trolled For Faking Engagement With Saathiya Co-Star

Devoleena Bhattacharjee who became a household name after playing the lead role of Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' hit TV series Saath Nibhana Saathiya has come a long way in her career.

Later she won hearts during her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and is currently on a break from the small screen after appearing in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 (2020) and Bigg Boss 15 earlier this year.

Since yesterday, Devoleena has been making headlines as she posted her haldi pictures on social media and surprised everyone. While fans have been speculating about her wedding since last night, Filmibeat exclusively revealed that she got hitched to her boyfriend in a court marriage today (December 14).

Gopi Bahu Aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Teary-eyed At Haldi Ceremony. Fans Ask 'Where's The Groom?'

While an official announcement from Devoleena is still awaited, let's talk about her fake engagement with Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh. Did you know she announced her engagement with Vishal earlier this year? Yes, you read that right!

In February this year, she posted a video on Instagram in which Vishal was seen proposing to her by going down to his knees with flowers and a ring in his hands. Later, she also posted a series of pictures in which she was seen hugging Vishal. While her well-wishers were super happy with the engagement, the duo later revealed that it was just a prank.

EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Hitched To Boyfriend In A Court Marriage

Interestingly, back then, Vishal and Devoleena were reportedly teaming up for a music video and it looked like a promotional gimmick. After they revealed the truth behind their engagement pictures, both of them were brutally trolled on social media.

Realising her mistake, she later told TOI, "It was a marketing gimmick for a music video and it was not even something that sounded real. There are pros and cons of social media, and I think we are better off than the millions of people who spread negativity online. We posted something romantic, which is not true. Why is no one asking people who spread negativity? I don't think I should be blamed or questioned for this. It was a silly prank and people fell for it."

However, we're now happy that she's finally got married. Heartiest congratulations to her.