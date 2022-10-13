Who is Nivashini? Know More About This Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Contestant From Singapore

Nivashini works in the film industry in Singapore. She has had experience working with producers and directors of commercials and series. Her mother is originally from Paramakudi, coincidentally the same place where Kamal Haasan comes from.

Nivashini was born and raised in Singapore. Her parents are separated. She grew up with a natural interest in languages and cinema. She never liked math or science and all the other technical subjects. Growing up, she was quite clear that the media is going to be her professional home.

She has worked in fashion design and was quite fond of that work. Later she started posting videos on Instagram and her page grew over time, and she was able to get some loyal followers that appreciated what she was doing.

She recently had the opportunity to work as an assistant director on a web series where she had the chance to work closely with the story department and the directorial team. She said being an assistant director is so cool because you get to be an integral part of the storytelling process.

In her intro video played during her Bigg Boss entry, she described herself as an emotional person but mentioned she is not very dramatic. She just feels emotions deeply and is sensitive.

She revealed she was in a long-term relationship which she had to end, as it was draining her energy. She shared her opinion that conversations are supposed to be mutual. One person can't keep tuning in to the interests and focus of the other person all the time, and both should get a chance to drive the conversation to areas that they like. One should be able to listen to the other person and get to be listened to, as well. She said that with her career to focus on, and a lot of dreams and hopes to pursue, she doesn't currently have the energy for relationships.

Nivashini said that she loves Bigg Boss and she hopes to get in and fight with people. She said she was quite eager to pick up fights and quarrels and to let that side of her find the light of day.