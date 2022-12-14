Who Is Shahnawaz Sheikh? All You Need To Know About Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband

It's time to send congratulatory messages to Devoleena Bhattacharjee as she has tied the knot on Wednesday (December 14). The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress surprised her fans as she shared pictures from her wedding, giving a glimpse of her husband on social media. After the photos went viral, fans flooded her Instagram profile with their messages, asking the actress about her husband.

Ditching a traditional wedding, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got hitched with Shahnawaz Sheikh in a court marriage. After providing you with exclusive details about her wedding, we thought of informing you about her husband.

Who Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Husband?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is fondly known for her role of Gopi Bahu, has finally found her real-life Ahem. The TV Diva got married in a low-key ceremony in the presence of her family members and close friends in Lonavala. The newly married couple has been reportedly dating each other since the past three years.

After being in a relationship for a long time, the couple decided to get hitched. The Bengali beauty remained tight-lipped about her wedding till the last day. It was her haldi picture that sparked speculations about her marriage.

Guess what? Shahnawaz is Devoleena's gym trainer. Yes, you read that right! From motivating her to stay fit to pushing her to her limits, Shahnawaz has played a big role in Devoleena's life.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Wedding Photos

While the new bride has not shared photos from her wedding, her co-stars Vishal Singh and Bhavini Purohit have blessed our Instagram feed with cute snaps.

Devoleena, who was earlier linked to Vishal Singh, became a household name after playing the role of Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also participated in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13. Her journey was cut short down due to an injury. The actress later entered the Bigg Boss 14 and Bigg Boss 15 house.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to the newly married couple and hope they share pictures from their wedding ceremony soon.

