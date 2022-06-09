Why Did Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Keep Their Breakup Secret? Insider Reveals

Yesterday, a Times of India report left everyone heartbroken. Let us tell you, Bigg Boss OTT's lovebirds Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have reportedly parted ways. A source close to the couple informed the portal that they are out of love and have decided to just be friends. After the news came out, ShaRa fans were left heartbroken.

However, a Bollywood Life report suggests that Shamita and Raqesh got separated months back and had kept their breakup a secret. A source informed the portal, "Shamita and Raqesh both are extremely private individuals and don't like to be under the media scanner every time. Even when they were in a relationship, they chose not to be in the media eye. And since when they parted ways, they didn't make any announcements or released the statements on the same."

The source further stated that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat decided to end their relationship in a very dignified way and their friends and family have equally supported them. For the unversed, a few months ago, reports about their separation had gone viral on social media, but the duo had rubbished the rumours by sharing their lovey-dovey pictures on social media.

If reports are to be believed, Raqesh Bapat has also shifted back to Mumbai from Pune just for Shamita Shetty. Sadly, their relationship couldn't last for a long time. However, the good part is they will remain good friends. Raqesh also wished Shamita's sister Shilpa Shetty on her birthday.

Talking about Raqesh Bapat, he was recently seen in a Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. On the other hand, after Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita Shetty appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.