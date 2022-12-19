After Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Hides Face Under Mask, Hoodie At Airport, Fans Say 'Yeh Raj Kundra Kab...'

Shehnaaz Gill, who is known for her candid personality, always wins hearts with her cute antics. From joking with the paparazzi to meeting people with warmth, her dignified behaviour makes her a fan- favourite. On Monday (December 19), the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was spotted at the Mumbai airport by the shutterbugs in a different avatar. Her look reminded us of Shah Rukh Khan, who also hid his face under a mask and hoodie.

WHY SHEHNAAZ COVERED HER FACE AT AIRPORT?

Fans couldn't help but wonder why the Honsla Rakh actress covered her face with a mask, cap and a hoodie at the Mumbai airport. After her video went viral on the internet, they flooded her Instagram posts with messages, asking about her well-being.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen wearing a black hoodie, hiding her face under a mask and cap as she stepped out from the airport. When the paparazzi asked her to remove her mask and pose for the camera, she didn't oblige to the request.

Unlike her usual self, the self-proclaimed 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif' chose to make an exit without happily posing for the cameras. We hope that she is well.

Fans expressed their concern, dropping comments on the viral video. One user wrote, "Sana rest Karo back to back shoot & traveling+ wedding attend Kiya gala bhi sahi nahi hai take care baby" while another commented, "Yeh Shehnaaz Gill Raj Kundra kab se ban gayi."

The netizens shared hilarious memes and comments, playfully trolling their favourite artist.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SHEHNAAZ GILL?

On the work front, the Punjabi singer and actress will be next seen in Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film, which stars Salman Khan in a lead role, will mark her Bollywood debut. The details about her character in the much-awaited flick have been kept under wraps. KKBKKJ will arrive in the cinema halls on Eid 2023.

Shehnaaz Gill has also signed 100 Percent, which will be directed by Sajid Khan, who is currently busy with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The film will also feature John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.

Stay tuned for more updates!