Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Has Anjali AKA Aparna Dixit Turned Negative? Here's What The Actress Has To Say!

Rajan Shahi's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa might not be getting the required TRPs on BARC chart, but its doing good on Online TRP chart. Last week, it topped the chart pushing numero uno show Anupamaa down. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab and Aparna Dixit in the lead roles.

Currently in the show, Kanha (Shaheer) is married to Sayuri (Hiba). While a few fans are missing the chemistry of Kanha and Anjali (Aparna), some of them are also loving Kanha and Sanyuri's bond. Recently, Aparna spoke about her character in the show, revealed if her character has turned negative and what response she got from fans for her role.

Talking about her character, Aparna told Tellychakkar that her character Anjali's life is sorted and she has no worries. She added that although Anjali hasn't done any mistake, her life changes upside down. Her character is not suddenly angry, and is trying to understand all aspects of everyone, but sometimes people take a person for granted if they are too kind, which is what is happening with Anjali.

Anjali has been very vocal about how much she loves Kanha and every person becomes bitter in such situation. So, she absolutely second Anjali.





About social media reaction and if her character has turned negative, she said, "I haven't got any negative responses on social media. This was also the reason why I signed up for this show. I wouldn't like to sign a role which I could not justify."

TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart

Latest TRP Ratings: Imlie Witnesses A Drop; Naagin 6 Out Of Top 10

Aparna added, "I would not call myself negative with how the storyline is now progressing. It's just her emotions. There can't be only one emotion. Her anger is out of the love she has for Kanha and the trust she had in Sayuri. I am absolutely positive about all the responses that people are giving and whatever I will get in the future. Anjali is not doing any planning or plotting."