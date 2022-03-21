Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Hiba Nawab Talks About Importance Of TRPs; Reveals How Different This Show Is From Others

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa was premiered recently on Star Bharat. Rajan Shahi's show stars popular actors- Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Anuj Sachedva and Kinshuk Vaidya in the lead roles. Recently, Hiba, who plays the role of Sayuri and reunited with the filmmaker after seven years, revealed how the show is different from other show and also about the importance of TRPs.

Talking about TRPs, the actress said that it is important for the show to run, but makers or actors can't do anything. The only thing they can do is give their best.

Hiba was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "TRPs are important, that's how the show will run because numbers are important. I don't think makers or actors can do anything, the best we can do is give our best and hope for the best, and of course, a good response from the audience."

When asked how is this show is different from other existing shows, she said that Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is not among typical daily soaps. She added that she has complete faith on Rajan Shahi, who has given beautiful masterpieces.

The actress said, "It is not one of those typical daily soaps as far as I have shot, and with every single sequence, there is a twist coming up and you don't recover from one twist and there is another coming up. The show is not trying to stretch the story and there is something new waiting in another episode and it makes it different. I have full faith in Rajan ji, he has been giving such beautiful masterpieces and he is doing a wonderful job. As an actor also, I am always very curious about what will happen next in the show."

Hiba also revealed what made her take up the show. She said that as an actor, she wasn't looking for any character, but was looke for a change and when she got a call from Rajan Shahi, who narrated the story, she was convinced that this was different and challenging.

She concluded by saying that in future, she would want to do series on Indian wonder woman and play a super heroine!