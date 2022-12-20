Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Is Hiba Nawab QUITTING Shaheer Sheikh's Show? Here's The TRUTH

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Shaheer Sheikh left the fans confused when he shared a cryptic post on social media, making everyone believe that Hiba Nawab was quitting the show. His post sparked rumours about Hiba Nawab's exit from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. As soon as the tweet went viral, fans started wondering if the actress will bid adieu to the show despite playing the female lead.

SHAHEER SHEIKH VIRAL POST

On Monday (December 19), the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared a picture with Hiba Nawab along with a caption that captured the attention of the netizens. He dropped a happy snap with his co-star and wrote, "We will miss you Sayuri."

Ardent viewers of the show became confused as they believed that Shaheer was hinting towards Hiba Nawab's exit from their daily soap. They flooded the comments section of the actor with their messages and queries.

IS HIBA NAWAB LEAVING WOH TOH HAI ALBELAA?

We thought of putting an end to the speculations that are floating on the internet. The makers have planned a new twist to garner more eyeballs. Guess what? The show is all set to take a leap following which Sayuri's character will die. Yes, you read that right!Sayuri will meet with a massive accident following which she will die. In case you are thinking that Hiba will quit the show, we have to stop you right there.

Hiba will continue to remain a part of the show as the production house has decided to introduce a new character. The Tere Sheher Mein actress will play a different character and is not leaving Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.

We hope this news brings a smile on the faces of the people, who were disappointed with rumours about Hiba quitting the show.

ABOUT WOH TOH HAI ALBELAA

The daily soap is produced by Rajan Shahi, who has successfully helmed shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bidaai and Anupamaa. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, which also starred Kinshul Vaidya and Anuj Sachdeva, is an official adaptation of Tamil drama Eeramana Rojave.

Are you excited to see Hiba Nawab in a different role in Woh Toh Hai Albela? Do share your thoughts with by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to Indian television.