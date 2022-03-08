Women’s Day 2022: EXCLUSIVE! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Talks About This Year’s Theme; Says Her Mom Inspires Her

Devoleena On Women's Day

Why do you think it is important to celebrate Women's Day?

Women's Day is about celebrating the achievement of women in the male dominating society. As an individual, I support gender equality. For me, equality is must- be it a woman, man or trans. But in society, women are time and again criticised, ruled and shamed. So this day comes in to encourage women to utilise and realise their power and rights to live a beautiful life.

If She Faced Any Barriers In Her Career

Have you faced any barriers in your career for being a woman? If yes, how did you overcome it?

I feel every woman goes through this somehow. Since my childhood my mom has inspired us. She has earned for us also gave me and my sibling a meaningful life. So there was no differentiation between me and my brother at home. We are treated equally, but yes, society has always been a barrier, they tried to troll me on different occasions. However, I never allowed them to bring me down. I had always looked up and overcame such barriers with lot of respect with my success and yet working hard for it.

Devoleena On This Year's Women's Day Theme

This year's theme is "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow". What do you have to say about it?

As I said, I believe in gender equality. I don't say any gender is superior. Every individual is equal and the day we understand that we are equally blessed and the opportunities for all should be equal, society will become a better place to live in.

On What Powerful Women Means To Her

What powerful woman means to you?

Independent! One who can speak for herself, can keep her point of view, can fight for herself, is not afraid what society will say and also cannot be emotionally blackmailed.

On Who Inspires Her

Who (woman) inspires you?

My mom- She is self-dependent, self-made and very beautiful.

Devoleena's Message For Women

Your message to all the women out there.

Never become victim of violence and never misuse the power that government is giving you to make your life easy.