World Heritage Day: &TV Artists Share Their Favourite Indian Heritage Sites

Every year on April 18, World Heritage Day is observed to raise awareness about historical monuments and sites and highlight the significance of preserving national heritage. On this day, &TV artists Danish Akhtar Saifi (Nandi) and Kapil Nirmal (Tarkasur) from Baal Shiv, Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza) and Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza) from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) and Charul Malik (Rusa) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) and Soma Rathod (Amma) from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain discuss their favourite heritage sites in different states of India need and discuss the need to maintain and preserve the monumental structures.

Kapil Nirmal (Tarkasur) from &TV's Baal Shiv says, "Jaipur's beauty and history, whether ancient, medieval, or modern, are stunning. Jaipur was recently designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and its iconic structures, such as Amer Fort, Jantar Mantar, City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Govind Dev Temple excel in creative and architectural mastery. This huge recognition has stunned every Indian citizen, particularly Rajasthanis". Pawan Singh (Zafar Ali Mirza) from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "As someone who grew up in Dilwalon ki Dilli, I take pride in its heritage sites. The magnificence of the Qutub Minar must be seen by tourists across the world. Delhi's India Gate is another popular site that is always packed with tourists from all around the world. Seeing the architecture of Delhi and other heritage sites like Humayun's Tomb (Maqbaera e Humayun), Lal Qila is a once-in-a-lifetime experience".

Yogesh Tripathi (Happu Singh) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "Uttar Pradesh is rich in heritage sites. Sri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi is one of the oldest and most revered temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. The old palaces alongside the Ghats offer a beautiful scene of unique architecture. On this World Heritage Day, I urge everyone to visit UP and experience its heritage sites". Shubhangi Atre (Angoori Bhabi) from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain shares, "Madhya Pradesh aaye aur Khajuraho nahi dekha toh kya dekha?. The temples are worthy visiting for their sculpture and architectural symbolism in the Nagara style. On World Heritage Day, I want to appeal to everyone to not tamper with our great historical treasures, but rather protect them".

Danish Akhtar Saifi (Nandi) from &TV's Baal Shiv shares, "In Bihar, the Mahabodhi Temple complex is a popular UNESCO site to explore. Apart from that, Nalanda Mahavihara University has always caught my attention. A perfect memory of the time of the flourishing Gupta and Pala periods, Nalanda is an acclaimed tourist magnet in Bihar." Akansha Sharma (Sakina Mirza) from &TV's Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "The historical monuments of Maharashtra must be in everyone's travel list. The Elephanta Caves in Mumbai are a group of beautiful temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and I have always extremely content to visit the place. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus The Victorian Gothic Revival architecture stands out in the hustle-bustle of Mumbai and is a top favourite of mine in the city of dreams".

Charrul Malik (Rusa) from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, "We all love the way Chandigarh has transformed into a modern city, but the fact that it also has some of the most famous heritage sites makes it one of my favourite go-to destinations. A visit to Chandigarh is incomplete without visiting the Golden Temple. One must also go to Wagah Border to experience patriotic fervour. I strongly recommend everyone to also explore the recently declared heritage site - Chandigarh Capitol Complex, which is considered one of the most significant pieces of the architect's realised body of works. On this World Heritage Day, let us commit to protecting India's heritage sites and continue taking pride in our history." Soma Rathod (Amma) from &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, "Gujarat is a state filled with natural and man-made wonders. There are so many places that I love to explore again and again. But Rani ni Vav, Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park, and Dholavira are my favourites. This year on July 4, Ahmedabad became the first Indian city to be recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City. The old city consists primarily of the city's residential and historic core, sometimes called "Pol". Gujarat is a place with a rich heritage, which is reflected in its historic monuments. Whenever I read about Gujarat's history and valour stories, I feel extremely elated and proud".

Watch all your favourite actors in shows like Baal Shiv, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain from 8:00 pm to 11:30 pm only on &TV.