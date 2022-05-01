World Laughter Day: Humesha Haste Rahiye, Muskurate Rahiye With &TV

It is often said that Laughter is the best medicine as it has a healing effect and works as a stress relief. So, Humesha Haste Rahiye, Muskurate Rahiye! &TV brings viewers unlimited fun and laughter through their time-band of light-hearted and hilarious shows starting 9:30 pm to 11:00 pm. Starting with Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? at 9:30 pm, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan at 10:00 pm and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai at 10:30 pm.

On this World Laughter Day, &TV’s artists from these shows talk about how they feel blessed to have an opportunity to make people laugh and bring families together. These include Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra from Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?, Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh from Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.

Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra from &TV’s Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? shares, "It is often said that making people laugh is no joke! It is true as laughter is a serious business and requires a lot of hard work. It is not about a funny face or expression, dialogue, or pun only but rather about conviction and timing. In these challenging times, I truly feel blessed to have an opportunity to make a small difference in people’s lives by giving them a moment of happiness through the medium of our show, Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai? It gives us, as actors, tremendous satisfaction and joy to see our audience smiling through various scenes and dialogues. It works as a stress buster for them as well as for us too. It is believed that the best therapy for a happy and healthy life is to laugh. So, laugh every day and make everyone around you laugh! Happy World Laughter Day to everyone, and continue watching our show for your daily dose of fun, frolic and laughter.”

Up Next In &TV’s Laal Ishq- Foreign Special- Achiara Ke Ankahe Rehesya Starting April 28

Yogesh Tripathi, aka Daroga Happu Singh from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shares, “Finding humour in everyday problems is the best way to lead a happy life. It not only lightens the moment but also eases out stressful situations. I often come across this question that it must be easy to make people laugh and my response to it is absolutely not! Making people laugh is the toughest job. Whenever I am on set practising my lines, I can’t help but ask myself, "Will this make my viewers laugh? It is funny enough?" After a hard day at work, everyone wants to unwind and have a moment of happiness. So, it is a bigger responsibility for us to deliver this happiness to them every day! And it makes us happy to see our audience smiling through our show and telling us which scene made them laugh uncontrollably or an expression or dialogue they found quite funny. I feel so proud that everywhere I go, people expect me to make them laugh in my Happu tone, and I love to say, "Aree dada”. I feel fortunate to give our audience such fun moments. World Laughter Day reminds us that we must never miss a chance to laugh to add more years to our lives. So, Humesha Haste Rahiye, Muskurate Rahiye!

Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai shares, “It is often said that If laughter cannot solve your problems, it will definitely dissolve your problems; so that you can think clearly what to do about them. As an artist, I believe that making an audience laugh is the most difficult task, and I consider myself tremendously fortunate to have been able to do it for many years. A great show and a role is a dream of every actor. However, it truly feels wonderful and fulfilling when your character or show makes even a small difference in their lives, such as making them smile when they are down and out. Having played over 350 entertaining characters in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai has made the audience laugh and brought tremendous satisfaction and happiness to me. I feel fortunate that our audience has appreciated and enjoyed each of these characters, bringing smiles to their faces. It's a blessing for me to be a source of joy for others. All I can say is that the most precious gift one can give anyone is a hearty laugh! So Humesha Haste Rahiye Aur Haaste Rahiye! Happy World Laughter Day, everyone!”

World Heritage Day: &TV Artists Share Their Favourite Indian Heritage Sites

So, don’t forget to tune in to &TV for non-stop hilarity and entertainment, Sadhe Nau Se Gyaara with