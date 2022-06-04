Yeh Hai Chahatein's Altamash Faraz Breaks Silence On Fake Messages Controversy: These Things Don't Affect Me

Of late, Yeh Hai Chahatein has been hitting the headlines for its latest twists. The show is one of the top shows on the TRP chart and the makers are leaving no stone to keep the audience hooked to the show. Recently, the makers released a promo, which showed Altamash Faraz AKA Armaan making his re-entry. This hasn't gone down well with the netizens, who trolled him and even trended 'No Armaan In YHC'.

There were claims that Altamash messaged few fans personally and some fans also claimed that he video called them. His co-stars have rubbished the claims and stated those are forged messages just to defame the actor. The lead actors of the show Sargun Mehta and Abrar Qazi recently expressed disappointment over the same and asked people to stop trolling. Now Altamash has reacted to the same.



The actor took to his Instagram account to share a note that read as, "Off late there have been some fake chats doing the rounds over the internet and all the related drama. I want to set this straight once and for all that all the people who think by doing these cheap tactics, they can affect me or bring me down. I want to request all of them to please save your energy because these things done affect me a SLIGHTEST BIT. I have always led my life in a dignified way and that was the reason of my silence bcoz I don't have to prove or justify myself to anyone and add fuel to something that is made up."

He further wrote, "However, I am only writing this bcoz some people have involved my friends and started trolling them. Leave them alone and divert all your brilliant tricks at me and plz try harder this time bcoz what u want is not working at me. I have so much love around me that I am genuinely unperturbed by all these acts. I wish that god blesses you and puts your mind to good use."

At the end, he mentioned, "P.S. for the creep who forged the chats. Thats the luckiest you can get to receive a msg by me by forging a fake chat. Sending love and good vibes to everyone. ❤️ A."