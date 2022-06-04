Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fans Fume Over Altamash Faraz's Entry; Sargun & Abrar Come Out In Support Of The Actor
Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. Recently, there were reports that Altamash Faraz who played the role of Armaan Thakur will return to the show and his re-entry will bring new twists in Preesha and Rudraksh's lives.
This
twist
has
not
gone
down
well
with
RuSha
fans,
who
not
only
expressed
their
disappointed
on
social
media,
but
also
went
overboard
by
making
personal
comments
on
Altamash.
In
fact,
they
even
went
on
to
trend
'Ban
Armaan
From
YHC'
and
'No
Armaan
In
YHC'.
One of the users wrote, "Respected All Characters in YHC But Seriously I Don't Like Arman in Show BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC."
A few other users commented, "Sigh.. we weren't able to enjoy their shaadi properly and now that our fav track is here pregnancy/miscarriage we can't even enjoy this because of this news...it's just not fair BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC" and "Kuch logo se vibes vubes nhi sirf ghin aati hai ....Not that I'm watching YHC as religiously as I used to be but that ewwwman should be miles away from the show at any cost NO ARMAAN IN YHC."
Sargun
Kaur
and
Abrar
Qazi,
who
play
the
roles
of
Preesha
and
Rudraksh
in
the
show,
came
in
support
of
Altamash,
and
posted
notes
on
their
social
media
for
fans
to
not
cross
their
limits
as
it
is
just
a
show.
Sargun wrote that they are actors and they work hard to entertain audience. She added that actors too have feelings and they notice everything fans put online. She asked fans to be humble, appreciate people's hardwork and to stop trolling.
Abrar too echoed the same and asked haters to 'shut up'. He mentioned that people do not know what actors go through reading all these. He said that showing displeasure is different thing and making personal attacks and accusations are way too much! He added that actors do have personal lives and asked haters to stop trolling.
TRP Toppers (Online): Woh Toh Hai Albelaa Bags 1st Place; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Returns To Chart
Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj To Re-Enter After Few Months; His Re-Entry Will Be A La Mihir From KSBKBT: Report
Even Mallika Nayak, who plays the role of Sharda Khurana came out in support of Altamash and expressed her disappointed over hate messages.