Yeh Hai Chahatein: Fans Fume Over Altamash Faraz's Entry; Sargun & Abrar Come Out In Support Of The Actor

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the show. Recently, there were reports that Altamash Faraz who played the role of Armaan Thakur will return to the show and his re-entry will bring new twists in Preesha and Rudraksh's lives.

This twist has not gone down well with RuSha fans, who not only expressed their disappointed on social media, but also went overboard by making personal comments on Altamash. In fact, they even went on to trend 'Ban Armaan From YHC' and 'No Armaan In YHC'.



One of the users wrote, "Respected All Characters in YHC But Seriously I Don't Like Arman in Show BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC."

A few other users commented, "Sigh.. we weren't able to enjoy their shaadi properly and now that our fav track is here pregnancy/miscarriage we can't even enjoy this because of this news...it's just not fair BAN ARMAAN FROM YHC" and "Kuch logo se vibes vubes nhi sirf ghin aati hai ....Not that I'm watching YHC as religiously as I used to be but that ewwwman should be miles away from the show at any cost NO ARMAAN IN YHC."

Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi, who play the roles of Preesha and Rudraksh in the show, came in support of Altamash, and posted notes on their social media for fans to not cross their limits as it is just a show.

Sargun wrote that they are actors and they work hard to entertain audience. She added that actors too have feelings and they notice everything fans put online. She asked fans to be humble, appreciate people's hardwork and to stop trolling.

Abrar too echoed the same and asked haters to 'shut up'. He mentioned that people do not know what actors go through reading all these. He said that showing displeasure is different thing and making personal attacks and accusations are way too much! He added that actors do have personal lives and asked haters to stop trolling.

Even Mallika Nayak, who plays the role of Sharda Khurana came out in support of Altamash and expressed her disappointed over hate messages.