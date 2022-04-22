Yeh Hai Chahatein's Krutika Desai On Her Bond With Sargun & Abrar: They Are Great People To Work With

Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the popular shows on television. The show has been doing well on BARC chart. The upcoming track has kept the audience glued to the show as it is all set for Drishyam twist.

Recently, Krutika Desai, who played the role of Vaijyanti, had fun time with the cast while shooting for the show. Recently, the actress spoke about her bond with her co-stars Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi.

She called Sargun fearless and straight-forward and added that she loved spending time together. On the other hand, she called Abrar simple and chilled-out person.

About Sargun, Krutika was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Sargun is absolutely fun and a child at heart. She is fearless and straight forward. I love spending time with her. We gelled along really well and I used to look forward to meet her on the sets every day. We even spent Holi together and it was an amazing experience. She is a beautiful human being."

The actress said that both Sargun and Abrar are great poeple to work with.

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Krutika Desai AKA Vaijyanti Talks About Her Exit; Says 'It Was A Delightful Experience'

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Has Witnesses A Drop; The Kapil Sharma Show Enters Top 10

Krutika concluded by saying, "Abrar is a simple and chilled-out person. He is a gentle-man and a great actor. He is a very soft-spoken and polite person. He has been very supportive towards me and was very approachable for any sort of discussion regarding the scenes and our performances. Both Abrar and Sargun are great people to work with."