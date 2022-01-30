Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi Recalls Facing Casting Couch, Has Word Of Advice For Aspiring Actors

Divyanka Tripathi poured out her heart and recalled a time when had no money to pay her bills in a recent interview. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress voiced her opinions on facing the casting couch whilst mentioning that there were people who tried to make her believe that the casting couch is quite a common thing and that everyone is doing it in the industry.

She was quoted as Bollywood Bubble as saying, “You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, 'You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. But why me? I was told that 'you are really intellectual, this, that.’ Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it.”

Divyanka, who first rose to fame with her show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, added that she always believed in her talent and was quite confident about bagging a project on her capabilities and not by 'being with a director.’

Addressing aspiring actors, she further asserted, “This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, and will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind. Nothing can happen in your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning; I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same.”

On the professional front, Divyanka recently emerged as the runner-up on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.