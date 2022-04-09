Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Actor Ankit Siwach Opens Up On Facing Casting Couch; Says Was Asked To Send Nude Pics

Ankit Siwach, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Star Plus show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, recently revealed that he had faced casting couch during his modelling days. Born and brought up in Meerut, Ankit shifted to Delhi to pursue his modelling career.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that shifting from his hometown to the national capital was a big cultural shock for him. He also revealed that the casting director had asked him to send his pictures without clothes to him. While recalling the incident, Ankit Siwach said, "I always used to think everyone is a good human. But that becomes your weakness and anyone can take advantage of you. You think that everyone has demons and you can ignore them, but those demons just chew you up and throw you out. And I've faced that during modelling. There were instances when I was asked to send pictures without clothes. I was asked to come to parties that weren't related to work. It was almost harassment as I wasn't prepared for it."

After shifting to Mumbai to pursue his career in acting, Ankit faced a lot of difficulties. Because of tough situations, he often felt like giving up his dreams. He also claimed that he has gone through a lot of mental issues. Siwach said, "I've been through a lot of mental issues (because of this). I broke down. (But) I've also worked in corporate and I think it's human nature for those who are in power to exploit others. It's in every industry. You cannot avoid them, you have to meet them. I've faced a lot of proposals, and hints and people have also been direct, in terms of compromising if not for work then to make a career. I've been given examples of several actors. 'You think you can make it big without compromising,' is what many say. Nobody forces anyone."

Ankit Siwach clearly stated that he has not been forced to do any physical activities. However, he admitted being forced emotionally. He said, "When I was 18-19, at the start of my career, they (predators) tried to manipulate me. I was forced emotionally and made to believe it (compromising) is the only way to make it happen. After coming to Mumbai, it didn't happen."

Talking about Ankit Siwach, the actor has worked in shows such as Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ishqbaaaz, Laal Ishq, Manmohini, Beyhadh 2 and so on.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM