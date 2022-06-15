Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar: Swati Disappointed With Show Going Off-Air; 'Went Blank When The News Was Announced'

Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar that stars Ankit Siwach and Swati Rajput in lead roles, was premiered three months ago. Recently, there were reports of the show going off-air and Ankit had revealed that everyone was shocked with the news. Now, Swati has echoed the same and expressed disappointment over the show's shutdown even after getting appreciation from fans.

Swati is upset with the show going off-air as it was premiered just a few months ago. She mentioned that she went blank for sometime and couldn't remember her lines for a while.

Swati was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "In the middle of the shoot, when they announced this, I went blank for some time. I couldn't remember my lines properly for a while after that. I don't know the reason behind our show wrapping up because the feedback I got was good. People used to message me on social media about how they used to enjoy watching the show. That's why I was hoping that the show continue for a longer time."She feels that there is another week for shooting and the show might go off-air this month end.Talking about her future plans, she said that she wants to do meaty roles and added that she is open to both TV and OTT.

Swati concluded by saying, "I am open to OTT and TV both. But I want to play strong and meaningful roles. So as far as the role is good, I don't mind which medium it is for."