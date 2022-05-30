Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar To Go Off-Air; Ankit Siwach Says 'It Has Come As A Shock For Everyone'

Of late several television shows have wrapped up within short interval due to low TRPs. The latest to join the list is Swati Rajput and Ankit Siwach's Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar. The show, which was premiered on March 7, will wind up on June 24. The news of the show going off-air has come as a shock to the cast and crew.

Recently, Ankit spoke about the same and revealed that the team didn't expect such a premature farewell and is in a shock. He added that the creative team is working on the script to bring the story to its logical end.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "The news is yet to sink in. We thought that even if the show doesn't rake in great ratings, it will not end so soon, as people who were watching it appreciated the concept. Three months is a very short period for a show to stabilise and connect with the audience. Whenever we take up a TV show, we expect it to run for at least a year and when it doesn't, it has an adverse effect on everyone associated with it. Our finances are planned on the basis of every new project we take up."

Ankit feels that if they had stuck to the original idea, the show might have worked, but it was changed to a marriage drama eventually. However, he added that he understand it was changed to grab the audience's attention and better the ratings. He feels that the true essence of the show was lost and if the original storyline was not changed it would have worked.

He said that the show will remain close to his heart as it wasn't a typical daily soap and wished it had done better. He feels that every show has its own destiny. He said that they have seen conventional concepts doing wonders and novel storylines not being received well, so whatever happens, happens for good and this belief keeps them motivated.

Ankit stressed that every show that boasts of a new concept, should be given time to strike a chord with the audience. He said that in past few years, the channels are commissioning so many projects, which in turn gives an on-air show less time to establish. He feels that with the OTT boom, the channels have also been prompted to experiment with content. He further added that they have seen big-budget shows going off-air in three-four months.

When asked what his next plans are, he said that his goal is to get a good project on any medium. He added that the film which he did will finally see the light of the day and hopes that this lay the foundation for him to enter the OTT space and films.

Shamita Shetty Reveals If Rumours Affect Her & Raqesh's Relationship, Talks About Her Professional Life

Shivangi Joshi & Jannat Zubair's THIS Request Denied By Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Makers?

Ankit said that he will be selective about taking up a TV show. The reason for him being a part of YJJSN was that he had the scope to perform and the character was layered. He added that to predict the fate of the show is not in his hands and there is no formula to guarantee success but he concluded by saying that he would like to take up unconventional projects.