Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Calls Pranali Genuine & Beautiful Person; Says 'She Manages To Win Your Heart'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Ever character on the show is loved by fans. The bond they share on-screen with each other is also appreciated by fans. Ami Trivedi AKA Manjari has always spoken about her on-screen son Harshad Chopda (as Abhimanyu) and was all praise for him. Now, the actress is all praise for her on-screen daughter-in-law Pranali Rathod (as Akshara).

Ami was all praise for Pranali as she spoke about their on-screen and off-screen bond. She called her real, genuine and a beautiful person, and said that she manages to win everyone's heart.

Talking about their bond, Ami was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I think it's my equation with Pranali that reflects onscreen whenever there are Manjri-Akshara scenes. We share a very warm bond wherein we don't really have to talk with each other daily but still we get each other. We understand each other without words. It's like, sometimes only the looks that we exchange are enough. There are so many traits that I feel I had in the past; the way she thinks; the way she talks."

Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod Are Dating? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actors Spend Max Time Together: Report

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta To Get Kidnapped; Is Ruhi AKA Sherlyn Exiting The Show?

Revealing the reason how she connects with Pranali, Ami concluded by saying, "I really find this girl extremely real and genuine. She is an extremely beautiful person and that's why it is so easy to connect with her and fall in love with her. She manages to win your heart and make you feel a sense of belonging. She is a beautiful person in and out and I give credit to our off-screen bond which helps us to translate the emotions on-screen."