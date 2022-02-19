Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Ami Says AbhiRa Spell Love & She Wants To Keep Watching Their Romantic Moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on TRP chart. The current track of the show is keeping the audience hooked to the show. Fans are not only loving Abhimanyu and Akshara's (Harshad Chopda and Pranli Rathod) chemistry, they also like Abhi-Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Akshara-Manjiri's bond as well.

Recently, Ami and Harshad spoke about their bond in the show. Now, in her latest interview with Tellychakkar, Ami spoke about AbhiRa and her bond with Akshara aka Pranali and about AbhiRa.

Recently, there was Valentine's Day special, where Manjiri was seen bonding with Akshara. This was loved by fans and they wanted to watch more such scenes, regarding the same, Ami said they didn't have scenes before as the story focussed on Akshara and Abhimanyu's love story.



This, Valentine's Day sequence, she said was their first major sequence together. She added that their off-screen bond is really cute and Pranali is such a girl that you can't help but fall in love with her. She said that to perform the scene was very natural and organic, and the way she reacted to the lines was so innocent that she naturally felt the motherly instinct towards her.

Amit said, "The kind of responses I have received is overwhelming and much better than I expected. I do want the scenes to happen but I know the creators would surely put them in a where is it is also meaningful and people would love to see the bond grow. It shouldn't be just any scene in the show, it must have its importance and people shall anticipate for them to happen."

Regarding AbhiRa, she said that they spell love and they paint love on-screen so beautifully that she would want to keep watching their romantic moments.