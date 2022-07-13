Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ami Trivedi Reveals Why She Took Up The Show; Talks About Her Bond With Harshad
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and top shows on television. Every character in the show is most loved. The viewers are loving Ami Trivedi (Manjari) and Harshad Chopda's (Abhimanyu) bond, who play mother and son in the show. Recently, Ami spoke about her bond with the Harshad and also revealed what made her take up the show and the role of mother (as both the actors are of same age).
She added, "Also, there is a lot of take away for me, personally and professionally. I didn't want to give so many days to shoot because I have a family, a son. So, I need time for them as well. So, I think think much that I am playing a mother and saw that it is tick marking all my boxes and took it up. So, this is perfect for me."
Talking about her bond with Harshad, she said that although they are of same age, he behaves like her son and she also feels like a mother to him.
Ami concluded by saying, "Harshad is honestly like a son. People do tell us that you both are the same age. So, though we are the same age, he behaves like a son to me. I also feel like a mother to him after so long. And it is so easy for us because somewhere our thoughts are similar. Our creative writer also says that you both are like mother-son only. We speak the same things, we have the same thought process. Where the whole world thinks the same, we both are different. So, it's wonderful working with him and he is like my child now."