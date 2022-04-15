Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Kumari Blessed With A Baby Boy

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat have been blessed with a baby boy. The actress had recently announced her pregnancy with a special social media post back in February this year. However, the details about her delivery have not yet been shared by Mohena and her family.

It must be noted that the actress quit showbiz to marry her husband Suyesh Rawat and has now settled down in Dehradun with her in-laws.

Recently, Mohena’s hubby, sister-in-law and friends Amey Mehta and Shompa Gopikrishna threw a surprise baby shower for the actress. In a video shared by her friends, we saw Singh get emotional and having a gala time at the bash. Mohena later thanked her friends and family for the sweet surprise by taking to the comments section of the post.

Vighnaharta Ganesh Fame Anila Kharbanda Gets Engaged To Businessman Pratik Garg; See Pics

YRKKH Star Mohena Kumari Is Expecting Her First Child; Flaunts Her Baby Bump

She wrote, "This video is going to be one of my fav videos ever @mehtaamey.It was such a special moment. I was totally and so beautifully surprised. Thank you so so much @vasundhrarajlaxmi you made my pregnancy days 10 times more special your hard work paid off and you made the day so memorable with all your games , this lovely decor and all the fun we had. @suyeshrawat , Baby Sumo and I are so lucky to have you all in our lives (sic)." Check out the post below: